Former Real Madrid Player Wants to See One Thing From Arda Guler Going Forward

Since the arrival of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid's head coach, fans have seen several players improve on the pitch. One of those is Arda Guler, who has also seen a position switch under the Spanish coach.

The young Turkish international played as a wide forward under Carlo Ancelotti during his first two seasons at the club. Guler had some good games, but was not hitting the heights expected when he was signed from Fenerbahce. Entering his third season as a Los Bancos player, Alonso moved him to a more central position behind the forwards.

Despite his strong start, former Real Madrid player and Montenegrin international has spoken about Guler. He has been impressed but wants to see one thing going forward.

Predrag Mijatović Wants More From Arda Guler

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Speaking to Manu Carreño on the program 'El Larguero', Predrag Mijatović had thoughts on what Arda Guler could do further to win even more affection from the fanbase.

"Güler is a young lad who is starting to establish himself as an undisputed starter, but Arda has to know that at Real Madrid you have to give more and more... especially until you win the affection of all the fans." Predrag Mijatović

The former player, who represented Real Madrid from 1996-1999, was happy with Guler's progress but wants to see even more work from the 20-year-old.

"I think Arda Güler is on the right track, but he still needs to work harder." Predrag Mijatović

IMAGO / Starsport

Guler has been playing as a No.10 under Xabi Alonso. Even after Jude Bellingham returned, the coach has continued to play the Turk, showing the trust he has in the playmaker. He has formed a great connection with Kylian Mbappe, assisting him several times this season.

In La Liga, he has started nine of the 11 games and appeared in every one. In those appearances, he has three goals and five assists, the same amount in his 28 appearances from the 2024-26 season. That shows, alone, the position switch and trust from the head coach have given him confidence.

The big question is, can the 20-year-old keep that consistency all season? If he can, Real Madrid will benefit significantly from a player who links so well with the forward players. As mentioned, Mbappe is seeing even more chances from Guler's creation. It can only be a good thing for Alonso and the team.

