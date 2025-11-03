Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's a clash of two European giants and a repeat of two of the last eight Champions League finals. Real Madrid travel to England to face Liverpool in the league phase of the competition, as they did last season.

Last season, Liverpool won the encounter 2-0, dominating a poor Los Blancos team that was missing several players due to injury. However, the two teams are in very different places this season.

New head coach Xabi Alonso has lost just one game in the 2025-26 season and won all three in the UCL. The reigning Premier League champions have struggled this season, losing four of 10 league games and one Champions League game against Galatasaray.

Arsenal's side did pick up a win at the weekend against Aston Villa, but it was not a vintage performance. Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat Valencia 4-0, staying five points clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings.

The two teams have some history, not just the game last season. In the past eight seasons, they have met twice in the final. On both occasions, Real Madrid lifted the trophy, and over their head-to-head history, they have dominated. In the last nine games, they have won seven and drawn one..

Date Result November 11, 2024 Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid (UCL LP) March 3, 2023 Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (UCL R16 2nd leg) February 21, 2023 Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (UCL R16 1st leg) May 28, 2022 Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid (UCL Final) April 14, 2021 Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (UCL QF 2nd leg)

Real Madrid Team News vs Liverpool

Xabi Alonso could be without Dani Carvajal for the trip to Anfield. He missed the Valencia game through injury and was a doubt for this game. Alonso will provide further updates during his press conference later today. If Carvajal does not play, Fede Valverde could start at right-back against, with Trent Alexander-Arnold still not fully fit.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are expected to be still out, which means Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen should continue their partnership at center-back.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

Liverpool: +150

Draw: +285

Real Madrid: +155

Both teams to score:

Yes: -275

No: +210

Total goals:

Liverpool: 1.5 (Over: -140; Under: -105)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -135; Under: -110)

Double chance:

Liverpool or tie: -205

Liverpool or Real Madrid: -380

Real Madrid or tie: -190

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 8:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid

United States: Paramount+ +, DAZN (US).

Canada: DAZN Canada.

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime

