Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes Celebration Decision if He Scores Against Former Team Liverpool

The big games keep on coming for Real Madrid, this time in the Champions League. They face Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield, a team they lost to in last season's league phase of the competition.

We will see two former players make their return to the English club. Head coach Xabi Alonso had several seasons there as a player, and, of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who signed this past summer. The move was met with some hostility from Liverpool fans, as Trent is a boyhood fan of the club.

The 26-year-old has spoken to Prime Video ahead of the game between the two European giants. He revealed what he would do if he scored against his former team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Always Be a Liverpool Fan

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking in an interview with Prime Video that touched on several aspects of his move and his feelings for his former club, Alexander-Arnold revealed his stance on celebrating if he did find the back of the net against the Reds.

"The way I'm received depends on the fans... I've always loved the club and I'll always be a Liverpool fan. If I score a goal, I won't celebrate." Trent Alexander-Arnold

“I knew that at some point I would face Liverpool. They are a top team and I imagined that I would end up returning sooner or later. It's a mix of emotions; I think it will be a very difficult match, but I'm very excited.” Trent Alexander-Arrnold

The England international has recently returned from an injury and has started the last few games on the bench. The likelihood is he does not start against his former team on Tuesday, with Fede Valverde continuing at right-back. However, he could see minutes in the second half with Dani Carvajal injured.

Alexander-Arnold is unsure what the reception will be like when he does return. Many fans were unhappy with his departure, feeling that his free transfer was disrespectful. However, there is still a selection of fans who are thankful for what he did for the club, helping lift several major trophies.

It's been a tough start to his time in Spain, not helped by his injury during the Matchday 1 UCL game against Marseille. There is still plenty of time to hit the levels we have seen in the Premier League for many years, and he will not be entirely judged after his first season in Spain.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Shocking Admission After Stoppage Time Winner for Al-Nassr

Álvaro Carreras Describes Feelings After Scoring First Goal for Real Madrid

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid's Win vs Valencia in La Liga

Real Madrid 4-0 Valencia: Report & Full Match Highlights in Dominant Win for Los Blancos