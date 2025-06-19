Former Real Madrid Striker Has High Praise for Castilla Star

Real Madrid opened their Club World Cup Tournament with a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal. New head coach Xabi Alonso started a relatively strong team but is also evaluating players to see if they can earn a role in the squad.

One of those players the Spaniard has taken to the US to have a good look at is young striker Gonzalo García. The 21-year-old got the start with Kylian Mbappe suffering from a fever. He took his chance, scoring the opening goal of the game.

A former Los Blancos striker, Joselu, spoke to DAZN España about the young striker. He was full of praise and offered his thoughts on García's future at the club.

Gonzalo had a spectacular season with the Castilla. He’s a kid who can score a lot of goals. I think he’s a profile Real Madrid will really utilize. I think he’ll score a lot of goals this season with Real Madrid. Joselu

Garcia has been one of the top stars for the Castilla team, previously managed by Real legend Raul, and now under the guidance of Álvaro Arbeloa. Joselu spoke about what makes him a perfect Madrid player on the pitch.

What I like about him is his Madridismo. You can see it on the pitch. He presses, wins a lot of duels up front. Joselu

