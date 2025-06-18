Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post Match Press Conference After Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Club World Cup Draw

Real Madrid could only manage a draw against Al-Hilal in their FIFA Club World Cup opener on June 18. The match marked Xabi Alonso's first game in charge of the club.

Gonzalo Garcia opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 34th minute but a Ruben Neves penalty seven minutes later (41') restored parity for Al-Hilal. Federico Valverde missed a spot kick in the injury time of the game (90+2').

Alonso addressed the media after the game via Real Madrid.

Q: On the performance

Alonso: The second half was considerably better than the first. We were lacking in several areas in the first period, both with and without the ball. We were losing the ball too quickly, we couldn't find a balance. They're things we have talked about but we took a while to get to grips with them. I'm pleased with the reaction at half-time. We managed to give a new look to the game, change the pace a bit and find more guys to bring the right rhythm and control to the play. That helped us get in good positions around the opposition box, adjust our press, and we spent more time near their area. This is a process. Everything takes time. The first half wasn't very good but we have to take the positives and look at how we can learn from the negatives.

Q: On Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen's debut performances

Alonso: First I'd like to congratulate them, because this is a big day for them. Making a Real Madrid debut will surely have an impact on them. I'm thrilled because they have that personality and they'll be important players for us. Having them here will give us added quality.

Q: Positives and negatives from the team's display

Alonso: We had no doubts about it, we knew all along. Whoever thought it was all going to fit perfectly into place... We knew which elements would work well and which we'll need to keep working on in order to improve. When we showed better quality on the ball and more control, we imposed our will on the game. We didn't manage to do that in the first half.

Q: Was it frustrating to see the team perform not to the level that they practiced

Alonso: It's not frustration. We know this is going to take time. In fact, I saw a reaction in the second half. We started doing better at the things we've spoken about. Everything takes time, it's about repetition until it sinks in. We've been together for 9 days, barely three training sessions, and this is a process. Of course, we have to get results because this is a competition, but we also want to learn and understand what we want to be.

Q: On positives

Alonso: More in the second half than in the first. Good use of the ball, the width, balance, players between the lines, managing to attack in the spaces, pushing up higher when we lost the ball. That was what we were able to do more of, that we struggled to deliver in the first period. Not to make excuses, but it was very hot. It wasn't easy to build up a head of steam in the game. Asencio, for instance, has been taking antibiotics and he was struggling in the first half, that's why he came off. Vini Jr. got cramp in the 70th minute. They were tough conditions. Al Hilal were tired at the end too, and we had a little more power, so I'm pleased to see that.

Q: On Pachuca

Alonso: Almost every team in this group has a new coach. That's us, Al Hilal and Pachuca. Madrid played them in the Intercontinental Cup last year and it was an even game. In the end, we won it. Every team is at the top level, we saw that today, it's bound to be another tough one.

Q: On Al-Hilal's level

Alonso: I wasn't surprised because I've seen a number of games, with the new coach too. They have players who have been at the very top level and they're a really good side.

Q: On Simone Inzaghi's approach

Alonso: We weren't sure if he would play with three centre-backs like he did very successfully at Inter. Al Hilal is more used to playing with 4 at the back, we discussed different scenarios, but we weren't sure.:

Q: On the penalties

Alonso: I haven't seen them. I thought the one on Fran was a penalty in real-time. I was quite far away from the other one. They're crucial moments and the first one could have been avoided.

Q: Improvements for the next game

Alonso: The difference between the first and the second half was the balance with the ball. We were more sure of ourselves with the ball in the second half, we had longer spells of possession, played a bit closer to them. We couldn't keep hold of the ball in the first half and they took advantage of that, it drove them on. It was a tough day to go and press today. After the break, as we grew into the game offensively, we looked better. It wasn't enough, but it was an improvement.

Q: What impact can Franco Mastantuono make

Alonso: Time will tell. But of course he can start, or come off the bench. Our plan is to have him contribute from the off. We have great expectations for him. He'll be here in August and we'll be a bit more clear on things, but we're very pleased.

Q: On Mbappe playing the next game

Alonso: We don't know. We have to see how he recovers. He hasn't been able to train in the last few days. He's been in rough shape with a virus, so we have to keep an eye on him.

Q: Temperatures during the game

Alonso: It's obvious that it's not the best temperature, nor the best conditions, nor the best time to play football. We know it's not strictly a sporting decision to play at this time.

