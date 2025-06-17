Real Madrid usually have the upper hand when it comes to transfers, having the pull as the most iconic team in the world. This has been recently demonstrated with the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold on free transfers.

Usually, if they have their eye on a player, there is a higher chance than most they can complete a deal. However, PSG head coach Luis Enrique has other ideas regarding his players.

A reporter (DSports Samuel Vargas) asked the Spanish head coach after the Club World Cup game against Atletico Madrid about Los Blancos' interest in his center-back, William Pacho. His answer was honest.

It's normal that they want all our players, but it's difficult to get players out of Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Enrique

Real Madrid were reportedly interested in the young Ecuadorian when they were experiencing an injury crisis before the January transfer window. However, Pacho has established himself as a solid option at center-back.

The club have also been linked with Vitinha and Nuno Mendes in the past, but the new European champions do not want to sell their best players. Enrique will surely be wanting to add to his squad to try to win back-to-back titles.

