Four Arrested Over Hate Campaign Targeting Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr
Spanish police have arrested four men in connection with an alleged hate campaign against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.
It’s said the quartet created a campaign on social media to target the Brazilian international with racist abuse ahead of Los Blancos’ local derby with Atletico Madrid on September 29, with the police beginning an investigation following multiple complaints by La Liga.
The four men involved encouraged people attending the Madrid derby at the Metropolitano Stadium to wear black face masks to avoid identification while they abused Vinicius. They were detained on October 14 and 15 and released pending further investigation, according to BBC Sport. More individuals could be arrested as the investigation continues.
The police told ESPN that the group had been detained because they “incited fans through social media to go to the [Metropolitano] stadium to utter insults with racist connotations [at Vinicius].”
Vinicius Jr has been regularly subjected to racist abuse during his time with Real Madrid
It isn’t the first time Vinicius has been targeted with racial abuse while playing for Los Blancos. In June, three Valencia fans were sent to prison for abusing the Brazil forward. The incident took place when Real Madrid visited Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium in May 2023.
Commenting on the sentences on X, Vinicius said, “I'm not a victim of racism. I am a tormentor of racists. This first criminal conviction in the history of Spain is not for me. It's for all black people.”
Meanwhile, four Atletico Madrid fans were charged for allegedly hanging an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge in 2023. Some fans of Atletico also sang racist chants towards Vinicius before their fixture with Real at the Metropolitano in September 2022.
Earlier this year, Vinicius broke down in tears during a press conference and said he felt “less and less” like playing soccer because of the racist abuse he receives. However, the striker said he wanted to stay in Spain so “the racists can continue to see my face more and more.”
