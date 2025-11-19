Franco Mastantuono Asked Who is Better, Himself or Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal

The next generational talent to walk through the doors at Real Madrid looks set to be Franco Mastantuono. The teenage Argentine signed from River Plate this past summer, making the move after immediately turning 18 on August 14.

Since arriving, he has started nine of the 12 games, and in the other three, he came on as a substitute. Xabi Alonso trusts the youngster. Mastantuono has also repaid that faith and has excited Los Blancos fans with his play. He still has so much to learn, but the growth in such a short time has been incredible.

The arrival of Mastantuono has meant fans are pushing the rivalry with Barcelona’s young star, Lamine Yamal. The Spaniard has been in the spotlight for a few years longer than the Argentine, but both play in similar positions. Are we heading for the next Messi vs Cristiano debate? Mastantuono was recently asked about who was better at the moment.

Mastantuono Gives Humble Answer When Asked is He Better Than Yamal

IMAGO / Alterphotos

During an interview with ‘El Larguero’, Franco Mastantuono was asked a question about who was better out of himself and Lamine Yamal. However, when many were hoping he would back himself to create headlines, the young Madrid player was humble in his reply.

"Today, Lamine. He's showing an incredible level, but I've just arrived at Real Madrid, I'm in an adaptation process that I hope will be quick so I can get up to speed in Europe and at Real Madrid. I hope it's a long story to tell, with many matches like the last one we played, which was incredible." Franco Mastantuono

What was great about the answer, there was no hate towards Yamal, but there was confidence to suggest that in the future, he could be. Both players are the same age, and the Barcelona man has already won so much at such a young age, while Mastantuono is still waiting for that first major trophy and individual accolade.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As the Real Madrid attacking player gets to grips with life in Europe, he feels way ahead in his development. It is difficult to move across the globe at just 18 and adapt to life, while also playing at a high level for the most successful soccer team in the world.

It's too early to say with confidence that Mastantuono will be one of the greats. The way his career has started at Real Madrid, he looks to be an exciting watch. In a time where the game has lost a lot of the players who get you on the edge of your seat, Mastantuono definitely does that.

In a few years, we can take a look at which is better of the two. For now, we can enjoy them as players, and possibly a new rivalry is brewing, just like we saw for many years and still do to an extent in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

