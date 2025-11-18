Galatasaray Player and Rodrygo Follow One Another On Social Media Sparking Transfer Rumors

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has seen numerous rumors about his future for the last several months. The Brazilian has seen limited playing time under Xabi Alonso, which is said to have frustrated him with the World Cup in 2026.

The 24-year-old could look to make a move in January, as he searches for more time on the field to make sure he is in contention for the Brazil squad. There are several Premier League teams mentioned, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City linked with Rodrygo. However, the Turkish side Galatasaray have also been mentioned in making a move.

In the recent international break Rodrygo and Brazil faced Senegal in a friendly. The Real Madrid man came up against left-back Ismail Jakobs. The defender happens to play for Galatasaray, and the two have created a stir by their actions after the game.

Could Rodrygo Leave Real Madrid for Galatasaray?

IMAGO / CordonPress

According to a report from AS, Rodrygo and Ismail Jakobs were seen chatting after the final whistle of the Brazil vs Senegal game. That was not the only both players have now followed each other on Instagram, sparking fresh rumors that Rodrygo could be tempted by a move to the Turkish side.

Sources of AS have also revealed that Jakobs has spoken to Rodrygo about Galatasaray. However, a move would be a step down from the level at Real Madrid, but would also mean consistent first-team action with the World Cup on the horizon.

Rodrygo has started the same amount of games for Brazil as he has for Los Blancos this season. That could suggest that as long as he is playing well with the minutes he is getting under Xabi Alonso, then there is a place for him in the Brazil squad. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti knows the forward well from his time as the Madrid coach, so he knows what he can offer. He has also been playing well when pulling on the Brazil jersey.

IMAGO / AOP.Press

That being said, it does not mean he is guaranteed a spot in the squad because of favoritism. As we close in on December, Rodrygo must make a decision on what’s best for him. Alonso and the team will not just let him leave if they don’t have a replacement, even if it’s just a loan.

Premier League teams will surely be interested in Rodrygo given his talent. The feeling is that no Real Madrid player will be allowed to leave the club this winter, especially if the rumors that Endrick has already been allowed to go out on loan.

There could also be a more prominent role for him from now on, but he must make a decision in his best interest.

