Premier League Reportedly Make Contact with Real Madrid Regarding Gonzalo Garcia

As we draw close to the winter transfer window, Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia is seeing his name mentioned with several teams. The young Spaniard broke into the senior team at the Club World Cup under Xabi Alonso. However, the striker did make a few substitute appearances under Carlo Ancelotti.

The 21-year-old was a revelation at the summer tournament in the United States, scoring four times in six games and grabbing an assist. He was given the start with Kylian Mbappé suffering from an illness. When the Frenchman returned, Garcia still continued in the XI, because of his sizzling form in front of goal.

That also resulted in Garcia being announced in the first-team squad for the 2025-26 season. With Los Blancos said to be interested in a backup striker for Mbappe, Garcia got the job and saved the club money.

However, he has not started a game under Alonso this season, but has made several appearances off the bench. That has resulted in teams monitoring the striker, and one Premier League team have reached out to Real Madrid to see if a deal can be made in January.

Could Gonzalo Garcia Leave On Loan in January?

According to English newspaper The Daily Mail, Brighton & Hove Albion have spoken to Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Gonzalo Garcia in January. The deal would only be a temporary one, with the Madrid club not looking to sell just yet.

If Alonso did allow him to leave for regular playing time, Brighton would have to do battle with other Premier League clubs and possibly La Liga teams. Sunderland and Leeds United have shown interest in the Spanish U21 international, and others who also looking to make a deal in the summer.

Garcia may not be allowed to leave the club if the reported news surrounding Endrick is true. The Brazilian, who has also struggled for game time under Alonso, looks set to join French side Olympique Lyonnais in January. If that is correct, then it is unlikely the club allow both Endrick and Garcia to leave.

Los Blancos would have no backup option if Mbappe was injured or suspended. That is unless they signed a player themselves. However, that seems unlikely, and the expectation is Garcia will not be allowed to leave in January. The summer transfer window could be an option, but that would depend if he is in the club’s future plans.

If Garcia is consulted, he will want to stay at the club. Speaking back ij the summer when his future was questioned, the youngster said, "My only option has always been to stay at Real Madrid. For me, it’s a dream to be part of the first team. And for now, I’m very happy and content with the decision I made.” We will see how Real Madrid handles the approach from the Premier League side.

