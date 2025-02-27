How Many Games Will Dani Ceballos Miss for Real Madrid With a Muscle Injury?
Real Madrid continues to be hampered by injuries to key players. The latest midfielder, Dani Ceballos, left the field in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad.
Los Blancos has released a report regarding the injury after further tests today. Ceballos has a semimembranosus muscle injury with involvement of the tendon in his left leg.
Further evolution will take place. However, journalist Arancha Rodríguez has reported that Ceballos will be out for around two months.
If the reports are correct, Ceballos will be unavailable to coach Carlo Ancelotti for several key games over the next few months.
Which Games Could Dani Ceballos Miss?
It comes at a bad time for the player and the club. Ceballos was playing some of his best soccer in a Real Madrid shirt.
It limits Los Blancos for at least the next two games in midfield due to Jude Bellingham being suspended for Real Betis in La Liga and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
If Ceballos is out for two months, here is the game he will miss.
Real Betis
Atletico Madrid (1st leg)
Rayo
Atletico Madrid (2nd leg)
Villarreal
Leganes
Real Sociedad (2nd leg)
Valencia
UCL QF*
Alaves
UCL QF*
Atheltic Club
Getafe
Copa del Rey final*
Ancelotti has Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde available. Jude Bellingham will return for the Rayo Vallecano game and the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game.
