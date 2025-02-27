Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Under Fire For Handling Of SM Caen Ownership

Kylian Mbappe is having a tough time as SM Caen owner this season.

Eduardo Razo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is under fire in France for how he’s handled being the owner of Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen.

Last summer, Kylian Mbappé took control of Caen. Through his investment firm, Coalition Capital, Mbappe’s Interconnected Ventures purchased a majority stake in the French team.

The 26-year-old France international is said to have invested approximately $15.73 million of his own money through the fund. Coalition Capital replaces Oaktree, the American investment fund, as the club’s previous majority shareholder.

Year 1 of the Mbappé era has been a disaster, with Caen facing relegation to France’s third division. Now, Canal+ pundit Bertrand Latour is criticizing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for his handling of the club, especially with the team in such a tough spot (via Le10Sport).

I don't understand how someone can be both a player and an executive. There's a time for everything. Employees need presence. He can't be in Madrid and in Caen. If you're a Caen supporter, there are reasons to be angry.

Bertrand Latour

This month, Caen hired Michel Der Zakarian, who has plenty of coaching experience in Ligue 1, to help save the club from dropping out of Ligue 2. Les Vikings are in 18th place and trail Red Star by 10 points to be clear of the relegation zone.

Should the club drop, the situation could get ugly for Mbappe as he could become public enemy No. 1 for the supporters.

Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

