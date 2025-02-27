Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Under Fire For Handling Of SM Caen Ownership
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is under fire in France for how he’s handled being the owner of Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen.
Last summer, Kylian Mbappé took control of Caen. Through his investment firm, Coalition Capital, Mbappe’s Interconnected Ventures purchased a majority stake in the French team.
MORE: SM Caen Fans Send Brutal Message To Co-Owner Kylian Mbappe
The 26-year-old France international is said to have invested approximately $15.73 million of his own money through the fund. Coalition Capital replaces Oaktree, the American investment fund, as the club’s previous majority shareholder.
Year 1 of the Mbappé era has been a disaster, with Caen facing relegation to France’s third division. Now, Canal+ pundit Bertrand Latour is criticizing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for his handling of the club, especially with the team in such a tough spot (via Le10Sport).
I don't understand how someone can be both a player and an executive. There's a time for everything. Employees need presence. He can't be in Madrid and in Caen. If you're a Caen supporter, there are reasons to be angry.- Bertrand Latour
This month, Caen hired Michel Der Zakarian, who has plenty of coaching experience in Ligue 1, to help save the club from dropping out of Ligue 2. Les Vikings are in 18th place and trail Red Star by 10 points to be clear of the relegation zone.
Should the club drop, the situation could get ugly for Mbappe as he could become public enemy No. 1 for the supporters.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Full Match Highlights For Real Madrid's 1-0 Win Over Real Sociedad In The Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid Suffer Huge Blow As Midfielder Could Be Sidelined For Several Weeks
Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid: Endrick Scores As Los Blancos Secure A Narrow Win