Real Madrid Forward Endrick Left Angry Despite His Goal In The Copa Del Rey Semi-Final
Real Madrid took a positive step toward the Copa del Rey final yesterday against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos won 1-0 in San Sebastián in the first leg of the semi-final.
Brazilian teenager Endrick scored the game's only goal in the first half thanks to an assist from Jude Bellingham.
MORE: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid: Endrick Scores As Los Blancos Secure A Narrow Win
Despite his goal, the 18-year-old was angry after the game. Although his shot hit the crossbar, he felt he should have done better.
I’m a bit angry now with the shot off the crossbar because it could have been a lot better. But I’m going to improve by making mistakes and then looking at my mistakes to see what I can do. I’m happy with the goal; we’re going after the Cup.- Endrick
The Brazilian played 72 minutes, starting his first game since the quarter-final against Leganes on February 5. He had only made two substitute appearances since then, both one-minute cameos.
Endrick spoke about what he needs to do when he has the opportunity to start games.
I am a hard worker and I have to continue like this. When I have the opportunity to play I have to do something: score, run or do what is necessary for the team. The most important thing is that, if I play, I help the team. I like to help the team and that is what I do.- Endrick
Endrick has four goals in the competition, one behind the leading scorer, Julián Álvarez of Atletico Madrid.
