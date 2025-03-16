Real Madrid CF ON SI

Kylian Mbappe Dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario Comparisons After Villarreal Brace

Kylian Mbappe reacts after passing Ronaldo Nazario and closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe recently scored his 31st goal for Real Madrid. The superstar forward secured a brace during the 2-1 win against Villarreal on March 15.

He has now scored more goals than Ronaldo Nazario in his first season at the club. The Brazilian legend netted 30 times. Mbappe is also closing in on the 33-goal mark Ronaldo set in his first season in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe, however, has downplayed the comparisons with those club legends. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is only focused on getting better himself.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe
Speaking to the club's media after the win, Mbappe said:

They are legends who have defined an era. It’s important, but they are numbers. If I score more goals than Ronaldo and Cristiano, it doesn't mean I'm bigger, just that my first season is going better. The important thing is to help and win titles. Scoring goals is important, but even more so if we win the LaLiga, the Champions League and the Cup.

Reflecting on his form, Kylian Mbappe added:

I’m feeling good with the team and on a personal level as well. I want to help win and hopefully I can do a lot more after the international break.

Kylian Mbappe in action
Mbappe also shared his thoughts on the La Liga game against Villarreal, saying:

It was a very important and match because Villarreal are one of the best sides in LaLiga. After the match against Atlético, with extra time, it was very difficult but we had to win today. We had personality, desire to play and win. We fought and we’re coming home with the three points.

