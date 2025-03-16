La Liga President Javier Tebas Stirs the Pot Regarding Carlo Ancelotti's 72 Hour Rule
Real Madrid and La Liga continue to be on different wavelengths, this time surrounding match scheduling. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti was upset that Los Blancos had to play a game less than 72 hours after their Champions League Round of 16 game.
Ancelotti's side would win the game 2-1 against Villarreal. However, he was far from happy, mentioning that the club would refuse to play if a game was scheduled this way again.
MORE: Real Madrid and La Liga Have Differences of Opinion Regarding Change of Fixture Time
La Liga president Javier Tebas does not hesitate to drop his opinion, especially on social media. The morning after the game, he did just that. Tebas stirred the pot further.
The president claimed that the head of public relations for the club, Emilio Butragueño, had spoken with La Liga regarding changing the Matchday 29 game against Leganes on March 29.
The first game after the international break comes three days before the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad on April 1. Tebas claimed in a post on X that La Liga had offered to change the kick-off time to 4:15 p.m. (11:15 a.m. EST). However, Butragueño asked it to be at 9:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. EST).
In a sarcastic ending to the post, he pointed out that when the game ends, it would be less than 72 hours before they face Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final. Below is his translated post from X.
Carlo, I'm sure Emilio told you that LaLiga had scheduled the next matchday of Leganés for Saturday at 4:15 PM to give you more time before the semi-final against Real Sociedad. But Emilio asked LaLiga's competition director to change it to 9:00 PM—surely with your knowledge and authorization, I imagine—to benefit those coming from the FIFA round. And now we have less than 72 hours between the final whistle of Saturday's match and the start of Tuesday's semi-final! 😳😳- Javier Tebas via X post
May the best qualify for the final!!
Greetings
(To be continued...)
Speaking after the Villarreal game, Ancelotti said that the club had twice asked for yesterday's game to be scheduled at a different time. However, he further claimed that La Liga had declined on both occasions.
The war of words regarding officiating in the league went on for several weeks. Will this continue throughout the international break?
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Kylian Mbappe Nears Impressive Real Madrid Record Held By Ivan Zamorano
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Unhappy With La Liga Scheduling
Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid: Match Highlights From Los Blancos' La Liga Win