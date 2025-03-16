Cristiano Ronaldo and Partner Georgina Rodriguez Showcase $55 Million Purchase
Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez know how to splash the cash. Luxury cars, clothing. Jewellery, amongst other things, are some of many things they spend their money on.
It's not uncommon for the pair to spend millions of dollars on a single purchase, with Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, and other luxury cars helping them travel in style.
The couple have recently added a $55 million private jet to their travel arsenal. Marca reported the news alongside a picture of Rodriguez posing next to the jet in snowy conditions.
The Bombardier Global Express, which can reach speeds of up to 900 km/h, is an upgrade from the previous model, Gulfstream G200. The new model is worth more than double the cost of the last, with Ronaldo and his family using it for holidays and business trips.
The Bombardier can accommodate up to 17 people and has three living areas, a fully equipped kitchen, an en-suite bedroom, and a bathroom with a shower.
Marca reported that Ronaldo and Rodriguez have already used the new purchase to take the family on their Lapland visit in December. Georgina also used it more recently to attend the Paris Fashion Week.
