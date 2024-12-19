Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Sets Sights On More Trophies
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Los Blancos have the ambition to remain a trophy-winning team.
On Wednesday, Real Madrid added the FIFA Intercontinental Cup to their impressive list of accolades with a 3-0 win against Mexican side Pachuca in Qatar. That game saw Carlo Ancelotti become Real Madrid's most successful coach in history, winning a total of 15 trophies.
Following the club's 2024 triumphs in the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup brought their total to five, matching their best-ever haul within a single calendar year.
Speaking with Real Madrid TV following the win over Pachuca, Perez spoke about clinching his 65th title as Real Madrid president.
"The most important thing is having a good team and a good coach. That's what I've tried to ensure throughout the years, and we have the ambition to keep winning titles."- Florentino Perez
Perez, currently in his second term as club president, is now focused on the remaining trophies that Real Madrid is still vying for this season.
"It's tough to match last season, and we're going to keep fighting to win trophies. Last season was hugely significant, and we've already won two titles this season. Now we'll look at what we've got left to play for: La Liga, the Champions League, and a few more."- Florentino Perez
Real Madrid remains in contention to win La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup this campaign.
