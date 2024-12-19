Kylian Mbappe Reveals Where He Would Have Played If Real Madrid Move Didn’t Work Out
Kylian Mbappe has revealed where he would have played if he failed to secure a move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman joined the Madrid giants earlier this season on a free transfer from PSG.
He recently lifted his second title as a Los Blancos player and has now won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
He claimed that if it wasn't possible to seal a move, he'd have stayed at the Parisian club. Speaking to beIN Sports, the suprstar forward said:
I have always said that [PSG] was the biggest club in France and one of the best in the world. I only left to go to the biggest club in the world. I have always said that it was the only club that I would have left PSG for. If I couldn’t have gone to Real Madrid, I would have stayed at PSG my whole life. I spent seven years at PSG. It was an honour. I was always aware of where I was and of how big a club PSG was.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe scored the winner in Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final. He has now bagged 12 goals and has provided two assists in 22 appearances for the Madrid giants.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner spent seven years at PSG before his move to Real Madrid. He had a stellar stint with the Ligue 1 outfit, scoring 256 goals and providing 108 assists in 308 appearances.
Mbappe is the highest scorer in the history of the Parisian club.
