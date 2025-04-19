Real Madrid CF ON SI

Legendary Manager Defends Carlo Ancelotti Amid Real Madrid Departure Rumors

Legendary manager has defended Carlo Ancelotti amid Real Madrid departure rumors.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid future is in doubt due to the team's poor performances in recent weeks. Los Blancos have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal.

They are second in La Liga with 66 points from 31 matches, four less than league leaders Barcelona. While Los Blancos are in the Copa del Rey final, the recent set of performances haven't been up to the mark, considering the club's astronomical standards.

Reports have percolated that Los Merengues could look to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti and Sky Sports even reported that the legendary Italian won't finish the season at the club. Legendary manager and former Real Madrid sporting director Arrigo Sacchi has now defended Ancelotti. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said:

What makes me sad, even though it’s part of football, is that everyone criticizes Carletto for their elimination from the Champions League and blames him for it. Do these people have any idea who Ancelotti is? Do they know what he’s won?

Arrigo Sacchi

He added:

Not only for his trophies, but also for his human qualities. Real Madrid should think twice or three times before parting ways with someone like Carletto. Let’s take a look at their squad this season. They had a lot of injuries and were forced to play many games without a natural defender.

Sacchi aimed a dig at Kylian Mbappe, claiming that the Frenchman failed to deliver like he was expected to, given his reputation. Sacchi even claimed that while Florentino Perez is an amazing president, he focuses too much on forwards and doesn't necessarily have a solid defensive recruitment strategy.

Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

