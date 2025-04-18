Cristiano RonaldoAnd Georgina Rodriguez Share Special Message On Daughter Bella’s Birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are seemingly always in the news. They are often active on social media as well and from time to time, the celebrity couple give the fans a glimpse of their family life.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez are co-parents to five children. Eldest son Ronaldo Jr.'s mother's identity remains unknown, but Ronaldo welcomed two more children, Eva Maria and Mateo in 2017 through surrogate.
Rodriguez then gave birth to Alana Martina in the same year. In April 2022, the couple were expecting twins. Bella was the daughter, however, in a heartbreaking event, her twin brother died before being born. Bella turned three years old on April 18 and both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez posted on social media for the special occasion.
The Al-Nassr and Portugal captain wrote:
Happy birthday, my love! Our love is always with you. #AngelyBella.
Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, wrote:
My babies are 3 years old today I love you with all my heart. This video with dad is one of my favorites 💕🧡💞🌸💝✨ Congratulations and thank you so much for choosing me as your mom
She posted a heart-warming reel of Ronaldo enjoying some special father time with his daughter.
Cristiano Ronaldo is often scoring goals on the pitch for club and country. The 40-year-old continues to perform at a very high level. When not on the pitch, Ronaldo can often be seen spending quality time with his family, with Rodriguez often capturing the moments in photos and videos for fans to see.
