Premier League Legend Explains What's Wrong With Jude Bellingham This Season
Emmanuel Petit has explained what's wrong with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham this season.
Pettit reckons Bellingham needs a change in position. He's also claimed that Bellingham has set the standards so high for himself it's hurting his performance, and that he's no longer enjoying football.
Bellingham had a stellar first season in the Spanish capital, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists in 42 appearances for Real Madrid. He won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga last term. His goalscoring form this season, though, has taken a major dip. The Englishman is yet to find the back of the net this term.
MORE: Real Madrid's Top 10 Goalscorers Of All Time
Pettit has now chimed in on the matter, telling Jeffbet:
"Jude Bellingham has to play on the right-hand side. I think he's under an enormous amount of pressure because he set his standard so high last season and now he's a shadow of what he could do. Bellingham was amazing last season and always smiling, but I never see him smile now. That's a sign he's probably not enjoying the football like how he used to."- Emmanuel Petit
How has Jude Bellingham fared for Real Madrid this season?
Jude Bellingham has so far made 11 appearances for Los Blancos this season, laying out three assists. While he is yet to score, Bellingham has proven his importance in crucial moments.
He had a blockbuster start to life at Santiago Bernabaeu last season. His tantalizing form helped Real Madrid get over Karim Benzema's departure quicker than expected.
However, it's worth noting that Bellingham is a midfielder and not a natural goalscorer. Hence, his performances can't be measured by the number of goals he chips in. Scoring goals, though, is a major part of Bellingham's game. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the Englishman can get over his drought soon.
Recommended
Former Real Madrid Star Wesley Sneijder Answers Whether He Was ‘Robbed’ of Ballon d’Or 14 Years Ago
Real Madrid Leads Race For Star Bayern Munich Defender Despite Interest From Rivals Barcelona