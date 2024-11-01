Real Madrid Leads Race For Star Bayern Munich Defender Despite Interest From Rivals Barcelona
Real Madrid has been linked with defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows for several weeks. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is a major target for Los Blancos, alongside another attacking full-back from the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich left-back and Canadian international Alphonso Davies continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. Reports are rivals Barcelona are also interested, but Carlo Ancelotti's team remains the favorite to secure his services if he was to leave the Bavarian side.
Alphonso Davies Also Attracting Interest Outside of Spain
Reports from SportBILD (h/t SPORT) suggest that Alphonso Davies will likely leave Bayern Munich after this season. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out moves in the winter transfer window, which opens the door for a move in the summer for Davies.
The Spanish Giants may be leading the chase for Davies, but several other teams are interested in acquiring the Canadian. Premier League teams such as Manchester United are also looking at the situation with Davies and his current team, with contract talks stalling recently.
The Manchester club is set to appoint Ruben Amorim from the Portuguese side of Sporting Lisbon as their new head coach after sacking Erik ten Hag on October 28. Amorim's system would be perfect for a player such as Davies to operate as an attacking full-back.
Although Manchester United is a big club worldwide, their form over the last several seasons has been way below expectations. Real Madrid has the upper hand regarding potential silverware, which could be a factor in his decision to move in the summer.
Recommended
Real Madrid Reportedly Open To Selling Key Midfielder
The Reason Kylian Mbappe Clashed With PSG President Nasser Al-Khelafi [Report]
VIDEO: Manchester City's Rodri Seen Mocking Real Madrid Rival Vinicius Jr. At Ballon d'Or After Party