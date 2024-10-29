Real Madrid Denies Responsibility For Event Complaints From The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Neighbors
Real Madrid have refused to take responsibility for complaints against events held at the Santiago Bernabeu from neighbors surrounding the stadium.
A resident group named Asociacion Vecinal de Perjudicados por el Bernabeu complained about concerts and other events hosted at the stadium, claiming that the noise emanating from the stadium were above the allowed levels. There are also claims of viewers urinating and littering in public places.
Los Blancos' CEO Jose Angel Sanchez recently appeared in front of the court to address the matter. In a hearing that lasted over two hours, Sanchez refused to take responsibility for the issues. He rather suggested that the concert hosts and technicians should be the ones taking care of those matters.
Taylor Swift and Argentine rapper Duki are among notable names to perform at the Bernabeu in recent times.
The group further complained that Real Madrid have been renting out the stadium without a proper agreement since 2001. Los Merengues have denied the claim. As per the NY Times, renting out the stadium is a major revenue-generating avenue for the club. The stadium rebuilding process cost the club a reported 1.9 billion dollars and they reportedly want to raise the fund for the Bernabeu renovation this way.
Real Madrid have previously revealed that the club are looking to host as many as 21 concerts from April to December. However, as mentioned earlier, Sanchez refused that the club should take responsibility for the inconvenience caused to the neighbors. The club, though, have offered to reconcile the dispute by making the walls of the nearby houses soundproof.
Recommended
Sergio Aguero Slams Real Madrid After Vinicius Jr’s Ballon d’Or Saga
Real Madrid Sets New Social Media Record With Historic Follower Milestone