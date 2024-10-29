Real Madrid Sets New Social Media Record With Historic Follower Milestone
Real Madrid have become the first sports organization to reach 600 million followers across social media platforms.
A study through the analytical tool Blinkfire confirms the feat reached by the Spanish giants. It's worth noting that the followers count is through all of the club's social media avenues, including football, basketball, women's football, academy, Santiago Bernabeu, and more. The club operate on social media in seven different languages.
A detailed statement from Los Blancos read:
Real Madrid now has over 600 million followers across its social media accounts. According to data by analytics tool Blinkfire, it's the first sports organisation in the world to reach the milestone. Our club boasts the highest number of followers across the vast majority of its platforms, particularly on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, Snapchat and WhatsApp.- Real Madrid
Apart from their dominant football team, Los Blancos are a massive presence in Basketball as well. Their football team are arguably the best in the world and are the current Spanish and European champions.
Throughout the years, legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Iker Casillas, and many more iconic names have represented the Madrid giants. They are a record 15-time European champion, head and shoulders above everybody else.
The club, though, are coming off a devastating 4-0 defeat against arch-rivals Barcelona in their previous game. Carlo Ancelotti's team will look to bounce back when they play Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in a La Liga clash on Saturday, November 2.
