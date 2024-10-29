Sergo Aguero Slams Real Madrid After Vinicius Jr’s Ballon d’Or Saga
Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has blasted Real Madrid for skipping the Ballon d'Or gala because of reports Vinicius Jr wasn't going to win it.
Vinicius finished second in the rankings, behind Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri. Jude Bellingham completed the podium. Los Blancos, upon learning that Vinicius won't be winning the award, decided to skip the ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
Aguero has now made his feelings clear about Los Merengues' stance, claiming the all-whites feel entitled. He further claimed that his former teammate Rodri was the deserving winner of the individual honor. Speaking on his stream, the ex-Barcelona striker said:
"Well deserved. Rodri is the best player in the world. Football is for everyone, not just Real Madrid – they are so entitled."- Sergio Aguero
Vinicius Jr played a key role for Los Blancos last season as they won La Liga and UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian forward scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. Rodri, meanwhile, helped City win the Premier League and was a pillar of the Spain team that lifted Euro 2024.
Apart from Rodri and Vinicius, Real Madrid's Bellingham and Dani Carvajal were among notable candidates. Like Rodri, Carvajal played a starring role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. However, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder was adjudged the winner. Vinicius, meanwhile, has since reacted to missing out on the Ballon d'Or, writing on X (formerly Twitter):
"I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready."- Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid and Vinicius return to action on Saturday, November 2, taking on Valencia at the Mestalla in a La Liga clash. Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered a hammering 4-0 loss in their last game against Barcelona on October 26.
