Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz Knows The Champions League Tie vs Manchester City Is Far From Over
Real Madrid will take a 3-2 lead back to Santiago Bernabeu after two late goals in the first leg over Manchester City in the Champions League playoff.
MORE: Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Jude Bellingham Secures Champions League Win
Los Blancos forward Brahim Diaz scored the second equalizer, refusing to celebrate out of respect, having played for Man City as a youngster. He knows the tie is far from over despite Real having a slight lead to take back to Spain.
The Moroccan spoke to the media after the comeback win.
This is not over yet; there is the return leg. Obviously, it is at home and will be something else; it will be much better. I am very happy with the victory and how it was. We played a very complete game. I am very happy with the goal and with being able to help the team.- Brahim Diaz
Q: On the result and performance
Diaz: I don’t like to talk about justice. This is football, you can play very well and lose. I think we played a great game. It’s not easy here, they’re a pretty good team. There’s still the second leg to go; the work isn’t finished. We took advantage of their mistakes and created many chances. The team’s work was very good; we competed very well against a great rival and won. This is Real Madrid, the best club in the world.
Q: On his celebration after the goal
Diaz: I am very happy at this club, it is where I have always dreamed of being. Then I celebrated for where I am and for what we are playing for, but I was at City for quite a few years, and I am very grateful. I scored two goals here two years ago, and they chanted my name, so I had to show some respect.
Q: On Mbappe's goal
Diaz: Anything goes here. We didn't waver, but he gives everything to the team and once again,, he has shown it. In the 2-3, Vini does a great job, and he should be rewarded as well. In the end, Bellingham finishes.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic Champions League Clashes
Real Madrid Defender Raul Asencio Sees Court Appeal To End Sex Video Scandal Rejected
Two Premier League Clubs To Battle Real Madrid For Bournemouth Defender
Arsenal Sets Astronomical Price Tag For William Saliba Who 'Dreams' Of Real Madrid Move