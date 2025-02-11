Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Jude Bellingham Secures Champions League Win
Real Madrid and Manchester City met in the first leg playoff of the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad on February 11, with the two sides producing an instant classic.
The hosts drew first blood through their talismanic striker, Erling Haaland. In the 19th minute, the Norwegian clinically finished off superb team play from Pep Guardiola's side.
City headed down the tunnel at halftime with the lead. However, Los Blancos restored parity in the 60th minute through Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman got a bit lucky in his acrobatic finish after being found by Dani Ceballos.
Haaland, however, scored once again in the 80th minute. He converted from the penalty spot after Phil Foden was brought down inside the area.
Real Madrid, though, never gave up. Ederson made a big mistake, which Los Blancos capitalized on. While the Brazilian stopped compatriot Vinicius Jr's effort, substitute Brahim Diaz was lurking and the Moroccan international scored from the rebound.
Real Madrid then found their champion-calibre DNA to get the winner. In injury time, Vinicius Jr ran clear of Rico Lewis and lobbed a rushing Ederson. While his effort was going wide, usual suspect Jude Bellingham popped up to turn it in.
Los Merengues get the job done at Etihad and will take home a massive advantage for the second leg.
The second leg between the two teams will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 19. Real Madrid have a La Liga showdown coming up against Osasuna (away) on February 19.
