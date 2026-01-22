Real Madrid Dominates Rest Of Europe In 2024-25 Revenue Report

Real Madrid may be just behind teams when it comes to chasing trophies this and last season. However, they are way out in front in terms of revenue.

In a recent report from Deloitte (per The Athletic), Real Madrid have recorded the highest revenue in football for the third consecutive year. The data looks back at the 2024-25 season, with the Madrid team blowing the rest of Europe out of the water.

The results have not been great over the last season and a half, but that clearly has not affected the work off the field. This is also impressive, with the Bernabeu not hosting concerts due to the noise complaints, which should change in the near future.

Real Madrid richest club once again

In the list of 20 teams, Real Madrid was the only team to surpass €1 billion ($1.1 billion). Los Blancos earned €1.161 billion, with their league rivals, Barcelona, next on the list. They managed revenue of €974 million, a significant drop which shows the level Real Madrid are at.

More alarming for the rest of Europe, the next team was Bayern Munich with another big drop. Die Roten saw revenue of €860 million. Paris Saint-Germain were next, with no English clubs inside the top four. However, the next six teams were all from the Premier League.

Real Madrid have one of the biggest fan bases in the world, which certainly helps with incoming figures. Playing the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia also brings in money that other clubs do not see. And winning trophies.

The last bit of that is something that did not happen much in the 2024-25 season, with just the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup lifted. Once again, it shows how impressive the numbers are, without lifting any major trophies.

The club are still exploring other avenues to bring in more revenue. That happened a few months ago when they hosted an NFL International game at the Bernabeu, the first one ever in Spain. Moves like that show why the club have been top of the list for the past three years.

