The Architect Who Designed the New Bernabeu Gives Update On Noise Problem

It's been over a year since Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium hosted a concert. Due to noise complaints from residents, the club had to cancel scheduled events, resulting in a loss of income.

Real Madrid tried to appeal the decision, but the resident won a legal complaint, and nothing changed. The club's rivals, Atletico, profited from the decision, as many concerts were moved to the Metropolitano Stadium, where Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and others performed this past summer.

However, steps are being taken behind the scenes to rectify the problems that cause the noise. The architect of the new Bernabéu, Josep Ribas, has spoken about the next steps and the damaging effects on income after multi-million-pound renovations to the stadium.

Noise Problems Could Be Solved in Two Months

The architect who helped design the new look Bernabéu spoke about the stadium's modernisation on the Spanish news station 3Cat. He revealed that the stadium must operate throughout the season, not just for football, to turn a profit.

"This stadium is prepared to host all kinds of events. Football is the foundation, but it's only fifty matches a year. A stadium like this must operate 365 days a year; otherwise, it's not profitable. Real Madrid understood this from day one." Josep Ribas

However, Ribas has now confirmed that "the best acoustics company in the world" is looking into the problems that cause noise to escape the stadium at a high rate. He is confident that it could be solved within two months, which would be great news for the club.

Ribas is also a fan of Real Madrid's rivals, Barcelona. However, he said it was never a barrier in doing the job to his best efforts.

Being a Barça fan or not was only a reason to talk a lot about football and laugh, but it was never a barrier to doing a very good job." Josep Ribas

