Vinicius Jr. Reveals How The Boos And Whistles From Real Madrid Fans Have Affected Him

Going into the Champions League game against Monaco on January 20, it felt like a fast start was needed. That was after the hostile atmosphere created by the home fans in the previous game against Levante. With that continuing a little before the Champions League game, the team needed to react.

A goal after 5 minutes from Kylian Mbappe eased any restlessness from the Madrid fans. Without the early goal, it could have followed on from the past weekend's game.

Vinicius Jr. scored and had two assists in the game, earning him the Man of the Match. After the game, he was happy, but was asked about the atmosphere and how it had affected him and the team.

Vini Jr. knows the demands are high at Real Madrid

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the game, Vinicius Jr. addressed the boos and whistles aimed at him and the team during the Levante game. They also continued a little during the Monaco match. He was open and honest about how it made him feel.

"The last few days have been very tough for all my teammates and especially for me, because of the boos and everything that’s been said about me. I’m always in the spotlight, and I don’t want to be there for things off the pitch; I want to be there for what I do on it and for everything I’ve done for this club." Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian continued;

"But the demands are very high, and I have to deliver every day. I won’t always be at my best technically, but I try to give my all for this club that has given me so much." Vinicius Jr.

An honest reaction from Vini Jr., who did seem to suffer most of the anger from the fans. During the Monaco game, he received a few whistles early when he touched the ball. However, the majority of fans stood and applauded their Brazilian hero.

Players and head coach Alvaro Arbeloa have spoken about the fans being allowed to express their dissatisfaction with perfromances. However, the coach also said it can be a hindrance, as we saw in the first half against Levante.

For the 25-year-old Brazilian, he plays his best when he has a shoulder around him. That could be positive with Arbeloa in charge. You can see there is already a connection, which could be good for Real Madrid for the remainder of the season.

