Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Wins The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award 2024
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has won the The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for 2024. The Italian manager has now been honored as the best coach in the world for four times in his career.
He won the award in 2006 with AC Milan, in 2013-14 and in 2021-22 with Real Madrid. Ancelotti has now added another feather to his bulging cap.
Ancelotti helped Los Blancos win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in 2023-24. The Spanish giants also won the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the 2024-25 season. He has now been credited for his achievements with the Madrid giants and named as the best coach in the world during the award ceremony in Doha, Qatar.
In a career full of accolades, Ancelotti has coached several top European teams like AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, and more. He has won 29 trophies at the highest level, including five UEFA Champions League titles, and won 14 trophies as the Real Madrid boss so far and could add to his collection as Los Blancos play Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final on December 18.
The match is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the same venue that hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, won by Argentina.
Real Madrid's recent form has been unpredictable and they dropped points in their most recent La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano, only managing a 3-3 draw in the away match. However, they are on the cusp of their second silverware of the season.
