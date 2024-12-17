OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2024
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has won the 2024 The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award. The Brazilian, who agonizingly missed out on Ballon d'Or 2024, was announced by FIFA today on X/Twitter.
The superstar forward has been pivotal for Real Madrid in recent times and has enjoyed an exceptional 2023-24 season, winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos.
He has started the 2024-25 season on a high note and has been duly recognized as the best player in the world. The FIFA The Best 2024 awards took place in Doha, Qatar.
Last year, Vinicius scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. In 2024-25, he has so far scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances. While Vinicius didn't have a great Copa America 2024 campaign with Brazil, his club performances turned out to be enough to help him win the FIFA The Best award.
Vinicius has recently returned from an injury and is set to feature for Real Madrid in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca. Los Merengues can win their second trophy of the season with a successful outing.
They won the UEFA Super Cup 2024 earlier in the season by defeating Atalanta. Vinicius could yet again turn out to be a decisive player in the game against Atalanta.
Vinicius Jr was one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or 2024, but finished second as Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri took home the honor.
