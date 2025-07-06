Real Madrid Player Sends Three-Word Message to Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala After Serious Injury

There was a double blow for the German side Bayern Munich on July 9; not only did they lose to PSG 2-0 in the Club World Cup quarter-final, but they also lost one of their key players to a serious injury. Midfielder Jamal Musiala was stretched off just before half-time after a collision with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The German, who had recently returned from injury, was taken to the hospital for examination. It was revealed that he had fractured his fibula, which could rule him out for the first half of the season.

IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

It's a massive blow for not only Bayern but also Musiala, who missed the last two months of the 2024-25 season with a torn muscle. Messages have poured in for the 22-year-old, including one from Real Madrid player Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger, a teammate of Musiala on the German national team, wrote a three-word message to his friend on social media, showing support.

Comeback stronger, Starboy. Antonio Rudiger

IMAGO / Maximilian Koch

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was critical of his opposite number, saying he did not need to make the challenge that caused the injury.

[This is] a situation where you don’t have to go in like that; that’s reckless. Manuel Neuer

Real Madrid will face PSG next in the Club World Cup semi-final stage. They will play at the MetLife Stadium on July 9, the scene of their quarter-final success.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-match Press Conference After Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Make the Club World Cup Semi-Finals

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Report & Full Match Highlights as Drama Unfolds in Added Time

Real Madrid Star Reveals the Difference Between Xabi Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti