Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Make the Club World Cup Semi-Finals

Real Madrid faced a nervous last minute of the game but sneaked through to the Club World Cup semi-final stage. They beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2, dominating the game for 90 minutes. Heading into the second half stoppage time, they led 2-0, which is where we saw 9 minutes of drama.

Leading thanks to goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia, Dortmund scored in the 92nd minute thanks to Maximillian Beier. However, Kylian Mbappe finished with an incredible acrobatic finish thanks to a cross from Arda Guler.

👇This team?

🙌 A Club World Cup SEMI-FINALIST! pic.twitter.com/iTosYU8qiI — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 5, 2025

That was not the end of the crazy nine minutes. Two minutes after Mbappe had restored Real's advantage, Dortmund were awarded a penalty. Serhou Guirassy was pulled down in the area by Dean Huijsen. The center-back was adjudged to be the last man and was shown a straight red card. Guirassy took the penalty, slamming it past Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois came to Real Madrid's rescue with the last kick of the game, making an incredible save to deny Marcel Sabitzer. Los Blancos escaped, but aside from a poor stoppage time display defensively, they were deserving winners.

Real Madrid player Ratings vs Borussia Dortmund courtesy of WhoScored.com.

Player Name Match Rating GK: Thibaut Courtois 6.6 CB: Antonio Rudiger 6.8 CB: Aurelien Tchouameni 5.2 CB: Dean Huijsen 5.1 RM: Trent Alexander-Arnold 6.8 CM: Federico Valverde 7.2 CM: Jude Bellingham 6.8 CM: Arda Guler 7.9 LM: Fran Garcia 7.7 ST: Gonzalo Garcia 7.3 ST: Vinicius Junior 6.8 SUB: Dani Ceballos (Vinicius Jr 67') 6.1 SUB: Luka Modric (Bellingham 67') 6.2 SUB: Kylian Mbappe (Trent 67') 7.2 SUB: Raul Asencio (Tchouameni 85') 6.0 SUB: Rodrygo (Gonzalo 86') 6.1

Real Madrid were excellent for 90 minutes, but lapses in concentration meant a nervous last 30 seconds of the game. They will be without Dean Huijsen, who received a straight red card. They are back in action at the MetLife Stadium on July 9 against PSG.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Report & Full Match Highlights as Drama Unfolds in Added Time

Jude Bellingham Gives Blunt Three-Word Answer to Nico Williams to Barcelona Rumors

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: 5 Classic Matches Ahead of Club World Cup Clash

Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Makes U-Turn on Rodrygo (Report)