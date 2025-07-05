Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Report & Full Match Highlights as Drama Unfolds in Added Time

Real Madrid booked their spot in the final four of the FIFA Club World Cup, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2. First-half goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia put Los Blancos in control. Dortmund managed a late consolation from Maximillian Beier, but Kylian Mbappe scored minutes later to make it 3-1. However, that was not the end of the late drama, with Dean Huijsen sent off for a last-man tackle, which meant Serhou Guirassy made it 3-2 from the penalty spot.

Both teams started the game well, creating half chances and looking set to be an open game. The goal did not take too long to come, and it was that man again, Gonzalo Garcia (10'). Arda Guler picked him out well with a cross from the left, and Garcia opened up his body to finish smartly on the volley.

Ten minutes later, it was 2-0 as Real Madrid continued to play attractive football. Trent Alexander-Arnold with his second assist in two games, hitting a low cross across the box and turned in by left-back Fran Garcia.

Jude Bellingham came close to making it three soon after, and Vinicius Jr. had two efforts of lobbing the keeper, with the second should have found the net. The Spanish side went in at the break at 2-0, and it was an excellent performance.

Dortmund started the second half fast, looking to get back into the game. The German side is playing with much more freedom, something they needed to do after a cagey first half. The German side failed to create anything clear-cut, with Madrid defending well.

Xabi Alonso's side controlled the final stages of the game and prevented Dortmund from finding a way back into the game. The five minutes of added-on time saw as much action as you would see in a complete game. First, Dortmund scored through Maximilian Beier after an Antonio Rudiger mistake. However, Kylian Mbappe scored with an acrobatic finish, making it 3-1.

That was not the end of the drama when the German side was awarded a penalty when Dean Huijsen brought down Serhou Guirassy in the box. He was shown a straight red card as he was the last man, with Guirassy picking himself up to fire home from the spot kick. That was the end of the scoring as Los Blancos held on, with Thibaut Courtois making a world-class save in the dying seconds to deny extra time.

Real Madrid will now play the UEFA Champions League champions, PSG, on July 9, back at MetLife Stadium in the semi-final.

