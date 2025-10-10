Former Real Madrid Player Lucas Vázquez Reveals His Thoughts On Media Criticism

It's not easy playing for one of the top soccer teams in the world, especially if it's arguably the biggest in Real Madrid. Many players have moved and failed to make a mark in the white shirt.

Lucas Vázquez recently left the Spanish capital to join German side Bayer Leverkusen this past summer after his contract expired. The versatile midfielder has spent 18 seasons at the club, starting in the youth set-up.

The 34-year-old has witnessed numerous players rise and fall on the pitch, with the pressure proving too much for some. Much of that comes from the media back in Spain, especially something Vazquez is familiar with.

Media Can Be Alot for Real Madrid Players

The former Los Blancos player joined the show 'COPE's El Partidazo' and spoke about several topics. One of those was the media pressure he faced while playing for Real Madrid, something he had experienced during his time in Spain. Vazquez spoke about it being too much for even him at times.

"I understand criticism; it's part of the football industry. But opinions are one thing, facts are another. 400 games, 227 starts, titles... those are facts. I read the press every day. Sometimes it was too much... but I'm very clear that in football and at Real Madrid, it's normal." Lucas Vazquez

Vazquez continued, saying that every player has faced criticism during their time at the club, with the public being swayed by their opinions.

"There isn't a single player who hasn't been criticized. In my time, all the greats have been criticized. You have to know how to handle it. Journalism has been more critical, and public opinion lets itself be swayed." Lucas Vazquez

However, despite the media being harsh towards the players, Vazquez loved the fans. He revealed the affection he received from fans during his time at the club, as well as the love he received after departing this past summer.

"My career at Real Madrid has been tremendous. I feel recognized. I've noticed the affection from the fans, the club, and so many people; it's been impressive. Inside, you don't realize it that much." Lucas Vazquez

The veteran won multiple trophies in Madrid, including four La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues. He hopes to add trophies in Germany as he enters the final years of his career.

