Real Madrid's Signing of Kylian Mbappe Questioned By World Cup Winner
World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry has questioned Real Madrid's decision to sign Kylian Mbappe this past summer. He believes the current team setup fails to play to the 25-year-old's strengths.
During an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the former France player stated that Real Madrid's team is unbalanced and lacks the necessary structure to support a player of Mbappe's caliber.
"Real Madrid may have chosen him at the worst moment. Perhaps it was not necessary to hire him. They still brought him in thinking that his talent would be enough."- Christophe Dugarry
Since signing from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, Mbappe has been playing as a central forward. However, the Frenchman's preferred position is on the left, which is currently occupied by Vinicius Jr. Dugarry feels that Real Madrid is trying to get Mbappe to adapt to a role that doesn't suit him.
"Real Madrid was wrong about his defects and qualities. He must learn a new position. He will have to do so. He must redouble his efforts and desire."- Christophe Dugarry
Meanwhile, Dugarry feels it is manager Carlo Ancelotti's duty to maximize Mbappe's potential. He called for the Italian to play Mbappe in his best position or completely rethink his role on the pitch.
"This team is very poorly balanced. It is not made to serve your centre forward. You have to get the ball as close to the box as possible. They don’t use him in his best position ... For me the person responsible is Ancelotti. He must put Mbappe in his best position or take him off. Ancelotti must take his responsibility. It will take time for Mbappe to adapt to this position."- Christophe Dugarry
Since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe has scored eight goals in his 15 appearances for the club. However, the France international has found the net just once in his last six games for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid is currently on a poor run of form, having recently lost back-to-back matches to Barcelona and AC Milan. They will attempt to get back on track this weekend when they host Osasuna in La Liga.
