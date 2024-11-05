Karim Benzema Gives Take On Why Kylian Mbappe Is Struggling at Real Madrid
Karim Benzema has pinpointed the issues Kylian Mbappe is facing at Real Madrid, with the summer arrival, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, is yet to hit his best form
Benzema reckons it's down the the position that Mbappe is playing at.
Mbappe has mostly been used as a centre-forward by Carlo Ancelotti as Vinicius Jr. occupies the left hand side of the attack. Benzema thinks playing centrally is not Mbappe's greatest strength, and he's keen to see what strategic approach Ancelotti adopts to get the best out of the marquee French forward.
Speaking on the same, the Los Blancos legend told El Chiringuito TV:
"The problem for me is that Mbappe is not a centre forward. Every time he plays for France as a '9' he is not good, it is not his position. The problem is that on the left there is another player who is at the same level as him. You can't put Vini on the right or as a centre forward, where he makes a difference is on the left. Let's see how Ancelotti does that."- Karim Benzema
Benzema further analyzed:
"Mbappe is not a '9'. There is a lot of pressure at Real Madrid, this is not PSG. A piece of advice? He shouldn't give up."- Karim Benzema
"I don't think Ancelotti is going to move Vinicius, he's the best in the world right now in that position. Mbappe has to get it into his head that he has to be a '9' and forget about the left. He's been very good on the left and now he has to be good somewhere else."
Karim Benzema endured a similar sort of struggle as Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid
Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009, the same window as Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the club. Los Blancos already had Gonzalo Higuain and Raul in the attack and Benzema wasn't necessarily at his best. He finished the 2009-10 campaign with nine goals and six assists in 33 appearances.
Mbappe, though, has already scored eight goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances this season.
Benzema doesn't think his struggle was similar to what Mbappe is facing. He pointed out that at 21, he was much younger than Mbappe is now (25). Benzema provided a piece of advice for his compatriot, saying:
"He knows that there is a lot of pressure at Real Madrid. If you don't score a goal in two or three games, they'll kill you. He has to learn to live with that. He has to put up with that pressure."- Karim Benzema
Benzema, though, backed the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, claiming Kylian Mbappe has the quality to thrive under the pressure at Real Madrid. Mbappe is set to return to action on Tuesday, November 5, as Real Madrid host Serie A giants AC Milan in a gigantic UEFA Champions League game.
