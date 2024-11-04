10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is home to the Real Madrid soccer team and the scene of some of the sport's most iconic moments. Legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Raul Gonzalez, and Emilio Butragueno are just a few players who have built their legacy in the iconic stadium.
Have you ever wondered how the stadium got its name or the exact capacity it can hold? Below are ten facts about the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
The Stadium Got Its Name from a Former Los Blancos Legend
The stadium got its official name in 1955, named after a former player, coach, and president, Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid legend played for the club from 1921-1926, taking charge as coach from 1926-1927. Bernabeu became president in 1943, serving 34 years until his death at 82.
The Santiago Bernabeu is te Third Largest Soccer Stadium in Europe
Holding over 82,000 people, the Santiago Bernabeu is the third largest stadium in Europe, behind the Camp Nou and Wembley Stadium. The seating capacity is 84,744, but averages around 78,000 fans per game.
The Santiago Bernabeu Turf is Not Just Natural Grass
Real Madrid installed a hybrid grass surface in 2004, which combines natural grass with synthetic fibers. It helps keep the pitch in excellent condition, something modern-day pitches struggle to do with the high usage.
It's the Home of the Real Madrid Museum
Some of the top soccer clubs in the world utilize their stadiums as club museums. Real Madrid is one of them, with a trophy case showcasing all their accomplishments. The Tour of the Bernabeu has been visited by over 15 million people since it opened in 1999.
THe Walk of Legends is Also on the Tour of the Bernabeu
Check out the Walk of Legends if you head to Santiago Bernabeu for the stadium tour. This pathway runs around the stadium's perimeter and features statues and plaques of some of Los Blancos' most outstanding players.
The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Has a Retractable Roof
The stadium installed a retractable roof in February 2023, covering 9,000 square meters of the main roof area and 8,000 square meters of the inner roof area. The roof retracts in 15 minutes and can be closed on big game nights to create a hostile atmosphere.
2019 Renovations Set the Club Back $435 million
Renovations, which included the retractable roof, new LED lighting system, and improved hospitality areas, were finished in 2019 and are estimated to have cost around $435 million.
The Stadium Hosted a World Cup Final
The Santiago Bernabeu was one of several stadiums selected to host FIFA World Cup games in 1982. It hosted four games, including the Final between Italy and West Germany, which the Italians won 3-1.
It's Not Just Used to Host Soccer Matches
Although its primary use may be hosting Real Madrid games, the stadium has hosted many huge music concerts. U2, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, and Madonna have all had sold-out concerts there.
The First Champions League Final Hosted Involved Real Madrid
The Santiago Bernabeu has hosted four UEFA Champions League/European Cup finals, the first of which was a Real Madrid victory over Fiorentina in 1957. The last final played in the stadium was 2010 between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.
