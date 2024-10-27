Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Explains Heated Altercation With Barcelona Bench During El Clasico Loss
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained his heated confrontation with the Barcelona bench during the 4-0 El Clasico defeat against Barcelona on Saturday, October 26. After Barca's fourth goal of the night, Ancelotti was seen reacting in an angry manner to the opposition bench.
The Italian manager has now explained exactly what happened. He revealed that he didn'gt have any issues with counterpart Hansi Flick. Rather, it was one of Barcelona's assistant coaches whose celebration agitated Ancelotti. He told the media following the defeat (via Fabrizio Romano on X):
“What happened with Hansi Flick? No problem with him… but one of his assistants did not behave like a gentleman in celebrations. I told him that and Flick agreed.”- Carlo Ancelotti
Barcelona's assistant manager Marcus Song was spotted celebrating in front of the Real Madrid bench after La Blaugrana scored their fourth of the night. That is arguably the gesture that rubbed the Italian manager in a wrong way.
In terms of the game at the Bernabeu, the first half ended goalless but Barca ran riot in the second half of the match. Robert Lewandowski scored a quick-fire brace (54', 56') while Lamine Yamal (77') and Raphinha (84') also found the back of the net for the Catalan club.
Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid with the impressive win as Flick's side now have 30 points from 11 La Liga games this season. Los Merengues are six points behind Barca at this point. Ancelotti's side play Valencia at the Mestalla next on Saturday, November 2.
