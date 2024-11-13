Real Madrid vs Barcelona Legends to Face Off for December El Classico in Japan
Real Madrid and Barcelona fans in Japan will be treated to a special El Clasico Legends match in December, titled 'Iniesta Last Dance.' NSN, a company in which Iniesta is a founding partner, is helping to organize the event at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo.
Former Real Madrid superstars such as Iker Casillas, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Steve McManaman, Ivan Campo, and Julio Baptista will represent Real Madrid on December 15.
MORE: 7 Real Madrid Stars Who Came Close But Never Won The Ballon d’Or
Two El Clasico Legend Games Before the End of the Year
The El Clasico Legend game will be the second of two to close out 2024. At the end of this month, the teams will play in Qatar before the November game in Tokyo, Japan.
Barcelona legends Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Rivaldo, Javier Mascherano, Rafa Marquez, Bojan Krkic, and others will face the Real Madrid team in Japan. Other greats will also be involved in the two games.
The two teams have met twice in El Clasico Legend games in the past several years, winning one game each, with Real Madrid winning the latest 3-2 in 2021.
Recommended
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Shares What Frustrates Him About Some Portugal Players
Rodri Opens Up On Real Madrid And Vinicius Jr Snubbing Ballon d'Or Gala