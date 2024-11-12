Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Shares What Frustrates Him About Some Portugal Players
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has shared what frustrates him about certain Portugal players.
The 39-year-old has claimed that he gets unhappy when someone passes on the opportunity to play for the national team. Ronaldo added that one should represent the national team as long as there's a team. He further added that it's an honor to represent one's own country and culture.
Ronaldo was recently presented with an award for his exceptional Portugal career. Speaking on the ceremony, hesaid (via Fabrizio Romano on X):
I get frustrated with some players who don’t want to play for Portugal. Enjoy playing for the national team, time flies! There’s nothing better than represent your country and your culture.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal career at a glance
Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal debut back in 2003 and has since been the team's main superstar. He has so far made 216 appearances for his country, scoring 133 goals. His goal tally is a record in men's international football. Ronaldo also has 45 assists to his name. He led his team to the UEFA Euro Championship in 2016 as well as the Nations League in 2019 with the Selecaos.
A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a pillar of Portugal's national team despite being 39. He is still the captain of his country and will lead the team once again in the upcoming set of international matches.
Portugal will play Poland on November 15 and Croatia on November 18 in two UEFA Nations League games.
