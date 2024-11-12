Rodri Opens Up On Real Madrid And Vinicius Jr Snubbing Ballon d'Or Gala
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has addressed Real Madrid skipping the Ballon d'Or 2024 gala due to Vinicius Jr not winning it.
The Spaniard lifted the trophy at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on October 28, finishing ahead of Vinicius and Jude Bellingham, who concluded the top three. Vinicius was one of the frontrunners to win the individual accolade but had to be content with a second place finish.
Real Madrid, as a result of the Brazilian's snub, decided to skip the gala altogether. Rodri has now claimed that Los Blancos' absence didn't mean anything to him as it was his personal pinnacle of success.
Speaking on the matter, he told COPE Radio:
Why would it hurt me [that Vinícius Júnior wasn't there]? It was my moment to enjoy with my family. The last thing I'd be thinking about is people who weren't there and didn't want to participate.- Rodri
Rodri had an impressive 2023-24 season, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 50 appearances across competitions. He was also pivotal for Spain during Euro 2024 as Luis de la Fuente's side lifted the continental trophy.
More: Manchester City Star Rodri Names Real Madrid Player He’d Have Voted For Ahead Of Vinicius Jr At Ballon d’Or 2024
Vinicius Jr in dazzling form for Real Madrid despite Ballon d'Or snub
In 2023-24, Vinicius Jr was the catalyst behind Real Madrid winning two major trophies. It wasn't enough for the Brazilian to win the individual award. However, he has started 2024-25 in an impressive manner and hasn't rested on his laurels. This season, Vinicius has scored 12 goals and has provided seven assists in 17 appearances across competitions.
He bagged a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Osasuna (4-0 in La Liga) in their most recent game at the Santiago Bernabeu, on November 9. It was Los Blancos' first win across competitions since the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
