VIDEO: Manchester City's Rodri Seen Mocking Real Madrid Rival Vinicius Jr. At Ballon d'Or After Party
It's been two days since Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. finished in second place to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d'Or 2024. When most expected Vinicius Jr. to win, the Spanish star triumphed, much to the shock of many associated with the game.
If this wasn't already the start of a rivalry, that might have changed now.
Rodri Mocks Vinicius Jr. While Celebrating Ballon d"or Win
A video has emerged via El Chiringuito TV, meaning this rivalry may get more heated than most had anticipated. The footage shows Manchester City midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri mocking Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. while singing a song. Rodri and others are seen singing the famous Italian song "Bella Ciao" but changing the lyrics to "Ciao Vini," translated to "Bye Vini."
When Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided that the team would boycott the event after learning Los Blancos forward Vinicius Jr. would not win the Ballon d'Or, drama would always follow.
The video may be a casual bit of fun, but it shows a different side of the Manchester City player. His club saw it as beyond the line of fun, with El Chiringuito TV reporting that the club deleted the post. However, it was too late for it not to be out for everybody to see.
Manchester City has faced Real Madrid in the last two Champions League campaigns, with each team having success in the knockout stages. The two teams will not play in the league phase this time, so fans will be hoping they meet again in the knockouts in the 2024-25 campaign. After the Ballon d'Or drama, the game would be of great interest to soccer fans.
