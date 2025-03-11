Rodrygo Names Real Madrid Teammate Who’s a Father Figure to Him
Real Madrid have one of the best squads in European football at the moment. Rodrygo is one of the team's most important players.
Carlo Ancelotti's side has the right blend of youth and experience. One of the team's most senior players is Luka Modric.
The Croat has been serving the club for well over a decade. Rodrygo has now said that he considers the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner as a father figure and further detailed his relationship with Modric.
Speaking to UEFA's official media, he said (via Real Madrid):
We've always had a very good relationship and it's funny that he's the same age as my father, so he calls me son and I call him dad. We have a very good relationship and I'm a big fan of him as a player and as a person. He always helps me every day.- Rodrygo
Rodrygo added:
We were playing against Chelsea in the Champions League and he told me when I got the ball I should attack the space, he was going to find me. Modrić was always one of my favourite players, I'd always dreamed of playing with him.- Rodrygo
Luka Modric has been at Real Madrid since 2012. After a difficult first season at the club, he became one of the team's best midfielders of the modern era. So far, Modric has made 577 appearances, scoring 43 goals and setting up 93 more.
His trophy cabinet consists of 28 titles that include six UEFA Champions Leagues and five La Liga winner's medals.
