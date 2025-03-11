Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Nou Camp as He Confirms the Stadium with the Best Atmosphere
Cristiano Ronaldo has played in hundreds of stadiums in his 20+ year career, some being very hostile environments.
The Portuguese forward has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr. As well as playing in the Champions League, it has offered Ronaldo a chance to play in many of the top stadiums.
In an interview with El Chiringuito, Ronaldo revealed the stadium where he played with the best atmosphere. The 40-year-old chose Celtic Park, the stadium belonging to Scottish side Celtic.
Ronaldo played at the Scottish Champions Stadium in 2006 while at Manchester United during the Champions League group stages.
The Celtic fans are incredible. It is always great to play there.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Celtic Park has always been known for its fantastic atmosphere, especially on European nights. The crowd helped the team record some tremendous results, including that night when they beat the Red Devils 1-0.
They would face Sir Alex Ferguson's side again a few seasons later, golding them to a 1-1 draw.
It speaks volumes of the noise the Celtic fans create with Ronaldo playing in such stadiums as Anfield, Vicente Calderón Stadium, San Siro, and the Nou Camp.
