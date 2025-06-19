Spanish Journalist Critical of Xabi Alonso's Decisions During First Real Madrid Game

Real Madrid took to the field for the first time under head coach Xabi Alonso on June 18 in the Club World Cup. They faced Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and could only manage a 1-1 draw.

The Spaniard will need time to adapt his style of play to the players while also making adjustments, as the players differ from those he had at Bayer Leverkusen.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, one journalist has already criticized the new head coach regarding his substitutions during the game. Manolo Lama spoke on El Partidazo de COPE regarding Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez coming on.

What surprised me about Madrid is that... There must be something dark going on here, something we don't know... If Modric is going to leave in 20 days, Modric plays and Ceballos doesn't. When, in theory, Ceballos has a contract at Madrid. Something that surprised me. Manolo Lama

Lama continued:

Two things that have surprised me: If Lucas Vázquez is going to leave in 22 days, Lucas Vázquez plays, and some of the kids he's brought in, who we were clamoring for Ancelotti to put in and try at right-back, don't. These are things that surprise me. Because, I repeat, maybe Madrid is finishing the season, or hasn't finished it yet... Manolo Lama

IMAGO / PhotoCero5

Los Blancos will hope they can record a win in their second group game on June 22 against Mexican side Pachuca. They lost 2-1 to the other team in Group H, Austria's RB Salzburg.

