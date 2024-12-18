Transfer News & Rumors: Alphonso Davies, Dominik Szoboszlai, Vitor Reis and More - December 18, 2024
Real Madrid continues to be linked with several Liverpool players.
Real Madrid are in a tough situation in these next two transfer windows as they need to buy players but will also have to sell. Which players are Los Blancos willing to listen to offers for, and who are they looking to bring in?
Below are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Transfer News and Rumors
- Real Madrid are pushing to sign Vitor Reis, a young center-back from Brazilian side Palmeiras, the same club Los Blacnos forward Endrick signed from this past summer. Arsenal and Brighton are also interested in the young talent. - Fichajes
- Liverpool has no intentions of selling Ryan Gravenberch despite interest from Real Madrid, which is willing to offer Aurelien Tchouameni as part of the deal. - Florian Plettenberg
- Real Madrid is willing to consider offers for defensive duo Eder Militao and David Alaba. However, any sale will not occur until the summer transfer window 2025. - Real Madrid Confidencial
- Los Blancos is planning a Liverpool raid, now targeting Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The 24-year-old would set the Spanish champions back around $63 million. - Fichajes
- Liverpool has joined the race for Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid has always been the rumored destination, but Arne Slot wants the Canadian with current left-back Andrew Robertson out of from. - The Athletic
