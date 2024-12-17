Real Madrid Transfer News And Rumors: Florian Wirtz, Dario Essugo, and More - December 17, 2024
For the last couple of months, Real Madrid has been discussing the need to bolster their squad when the winter transfer window opens on January 1. However, that has quietened down a little, with several key players returning from injury.
If Carlo Ancelotti gets the go-ahead to spend money in January, defensive reinforcements are likely the choice. However, that doesn't stop rumors about other positions and future transfers in the summer.
Below are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites.
Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz looks set to snub approach from Real Madrid and others, signing a new contract with his current side, Bayer Leverkusen. - Florian Plettenberg
Aston Villa is contemplating a surprise move for Raul Asencio, Real Madrid's young talent. Other Premier League clubs, such as West Ham and Newcastle, are also monitoring the player. - Fichajes.
English Championship side Leeds United have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for young Portuguese forward Dario Essugo. The player is currently on loan from the parent club Sporting Lisbon at Las Palmas. - Leonino
Real Madrid and other top European teams are showing interest in Olympiacos wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas. The 17-year-old is set to cost around $21 million. - CaughtOffside
