Video Shows Tense Moment Between Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham During Real Madrid’s Defeat to Athletic Club
A video emerged on social media has revealed the exact reason why Jude Bellingham was furious with Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe during the loss against Athletic Club.
Los Merengues suffered a 2-1 defeat at San Mames in their previous game. Mbappe missed a penalty in that match with his team down 1-0. Bellingham, meanwhile, scored the solitary goal for Carlo Ancelotti's side with Mbappe playing a major role leading up to the strike.
However, there was one particular moment that made Bellingham furious with Mbappe. The French superstar was trying to beat a defender outside the Athletic Club penalty area with his side down 1-0. Bellingham, meanwhile, was waiting inside the penalty area for a cross, which never arrived. The Englishman was spotted giving a frustrated reaction to the incident.
Checkout the clip of the incident on X.
Jude Bellingham, though, was the first player to console Kylian Mbappe after the attacker missed his penalty. The Frenchman has endured a struggling start to his Real Madrid career, scoring ten goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances for the club. Bellingham also had a slow start to his season compared to his form last term. However, he is catching up to the pace and has so far amassed four goals and five assists in 17 appearances.
Real Madrid are having a poor run of form overall, losing games they are often expected to win. They are currently second in La Liga with 33 points from 15 matches, trailing league leaders Barcelona by four points with a game in hand. Los Merengues return to action on Saturday, December 7, taking on Girona in a La Liga away clash.
Recommended
Didier Drogba Compares Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s Situation To Tiger Woods